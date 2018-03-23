Congress To Move No-Confidence Motion Against BJP Government

The motion will be moved by Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is reaching out to other opposition parties to garner support for the motion.

All India | | Updated: March 23, 2018 17:23 IST
Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its lawmakers in the Lok Sabha to ensure their presence

New Delhi:  The Congress has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha and is likely to do so on Tuesday, sources in the party said Friday.

The TDP and the YSR Congress have moved no-confidence motions but these have not been taken up as the House has not been in session.

