Congress To Launch Nationwide Agitation Over Rising Fuel Prices

The Congress is planning to launch a nationwide agitation along with other parties on the rising fuel prices and falling rupee, accusing the BJP-led coalition government of unleashing "economic terror on the nation."

Party sources said the date of the agitation will be decided on September 6 after a meeting with the party general secretaries and state unit chiefs.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "In June, 2008, the petrol price was raised from Rs 45.52 to Rs 50.52 and the price of diesel from Rs. 34.76 to 37.76 (during UPA government). That time the crude price was $138.54 per barrel. In July, 2008, the price of crude oil went up to $145 per barrel," he added.

"When we increased the price of petrol by Rs 5 and that of diesel by Rs 3, a BJP spokesperson had charged UPA government with unleashing economic terror," he said.

"Today, when the crude price is almost $70 per barrel and petrol price is Rs 78 per litre in Delhi, I want to ask the government if it is not economic terror," he added.

"A nation-wide agitation on this will definitely take place. Considering the current crude oil prices, the petrol price should be about Rs 39 a litre and diesel Rs 37.50, including all taxes," he added.

"If fuel prices are not reduced, Congress will take to the streets to launch a nationwide agitation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. A meeting was called today to plan the strategy," Mr Tewari added.