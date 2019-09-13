Congress's Agitation Against Centre's Economic Policies From October 15

Congress will hold agitations across India against the Centre's economic policies (Representational)

The Congress on Thursday announced it will hold massive agitations across the country from October 15 to October 25 against the government's policies that have allegedly led to an "economic slowdown".

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the All India Congress Committee or AICC headquarters in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states and Congress Legislative Party leaders, among others.

It was decided at the meeting that Pradesh (state) Congress Committee delegate conventions will be held across the country from September 20 to 30 to highlight the "economic slowdown", Congress spokesperson RPN Singh said at a press conference, in which party general secretary KC Venugopal was also present.

This will be followed by massive agitations across the country from October 15 to October 25 against the government over its policies that have led to the slowdown, Mr Singh said.

The Congress will also hold 'padayatras' (marches) from October 2 to October 9 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

The party''s membership drive will also start in October, Mr Singh said.

People can enroll themselves as members of the Congress party through an app on their mobiles and only basic information will be required. However, for paper-based memberships, it will the responsibility of the DCC (District Congress Committee) and PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) to provide digital information of their members.

Leaders have been asked to go to booth-level to enroll new members, Mr Singh said, adding training of Congressmen to make them aware about "false narratives created by the BJP" will be carried out.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.