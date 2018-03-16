Facing 2 No-Trust Motions, Government Sources Say 'Confident': 10 Points

A party needs the support of at least 50 members for its no-trust motion to be accepted.
New Delhi: N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition on Friday in a row over financial assistance to his state Andhra Pradesh. The TDP also said it would move a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament, a day after rival Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress submitted notice for such a motion. The Congress said it would support both the motions and would urge parties to support it. Government sources said: "We are confident we have the numbers."
Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story:
The two no-confidence motions in Delhi, with the target audience back in Andhra Pradesh ahead of polls next year, do not endanger the government for now.
Mr Naidu had stopped short of exiting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week when he pulled out two ministers. Jagan Reddy's no-trust motion and reports that the BJP was in talks with him apparently forced his hand. The Chief Minister had told his lawmakers that the BJP was using Jagan Reddy and Jana Sena boss Pawan Kalyan against the TDP.
Mr Naidu was rattled by Pawan Kalyan's criticism of him at a public meeting on Wednesday. The actor-politician accused the Chief Minister's son and minister Nara Lokesh of corruption. Pawan Kalyan also accused the chief minister of having struck a deal with the BJP. For Mr Naidu, staying on in the NDA seemed increasingly untenable.
The BJP put a positive spin to its largest southern ally formally ditching it. "Far from being a threat, TDP's exit is a timely opportunity for the BJP to grow in Andhra Pradesh," said BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, adding that his party would pull off a Tripura in Andhra Pradesh and become a dominant player within a year.
The first formal exit of an ally is a psychological blow for the BJP on the back of its setback in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; the party was stunned as it lost two strongholds in UP on Wednesday.
Another ally Shiv Sena, which has regularly targeted the BJP for some time now and has said it will go it alone in Maharashtra, recently declared that "the Modi wave is over".
Mr Naidu, addressed his party leaders and parliamentarians yesterday through video con and reportedly said the bypoll results reflected an anti-Modi and anti-BJP wave.