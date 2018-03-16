Facing 2 No-Trust Motions, Government Sources Say 'Confident': 10 Points

A party needs the support of at least 50 members for its no-trust motion to be accepted.

New Delhi: N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition on Friday in a row over financial assistance to his state Andhra Pradesh. The TDP also said it would move a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament, a day after rival Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress submitted notice for such a motion. The Congress said it would support both the motions and would urge parties to support it. Government sources said: "We are confident we have the numbers."