Congress Shifts 100 Candidates To Safe House Ahead Of Gujarat Civic Polls

With local body elections approaching, Gujarat's Navsari district has plunged into high political drama. Following a wave of uncontested victories for the BJP across several seats, the Congress has officially triggered "resort politics," shifting over 100 of its candidates to an undisclosed safe location to prevent potential poaching and "horse-trading."

The move comes amid stinging allegations from the Congress leadership, who claim the ruling BJP is executing a local version of "Operation Lotus." District Congress President Shailesh Patel alleged that the BJP is misusing government machinery and the police force to pressure opposition candidates into withdrawing their nominations. "Nowhere is democracy safe when candidates are blackmailed with legal action or lured with money to switch sides," Patel stated.

Allegations of Threats and Pressure

The Congress has cited several specific instances of alleged intimidation to justify its extreme measures. Candidates from the Vansda taluka have been moved en masse to protect them from BJP contact and potential inducements. Claims have surfaced that a veteran leader was pressured to withdraw his District Panchayat candidacy after threats were allegedly made to frame his family members in criminal cases. Congress leaders pointed to the recent suicide of an official in the Umargam area as evidence of the immense pressure being placed on election staff and officials by those in power.

The Current Scorecard: BJP's Uncontested Lead

The political tension is underscored by the fact that the BJP has already secured a significant head start by winning 52 seats unopposed. District Panchayat: 6 Seats. Municipality (Nagarpalika), 21 Seats. Municipal Corporation, 3 Seats. Taluka Panchayat, 22 Seats.

Internal Friction Within Congress

Despite the outward show of defiance, internal questions have been raised regarding the party's organisational efficiency. Several candidates reportedly failed to receive their official party 'mandates' on time, leading to internal debates about organisational capacity. Furthermore, reports of dissatisfaction among party workers in Vansda regarding the district president's strategies suggest the party is fighting both external pressure and internal unrest.

As the election draws closer, Navsari has become a theatre of strategic maneuvering. While Congress expresses confidence that issues like inflation and unemployment will lead to a pro-change mandate, its immediate focus remains on keeping its remaining flock together.

With Inputs From Parimal Makwana