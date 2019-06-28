Congress RTI Cell Head Quits, Wants To Give Rahul Gandhi 'A Free Hand'

Vivek Tankha was chairman of the legal and human rights cell of the Congress party.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha on Thursday resigned as chairman of the party's legal and human rights cell and urged others to resign from party positions to allow Rahul Gandhi "a free hand" to form his new team.

"We all should submit our resignations from party positions and give Rahul-ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Mr Kamal Nath''s statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Dept chairman Law, RTI and HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long," he said on Twitter.

"Rahul-ji please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. You have the commitment and determination. Just cobble a good, acceptable and influential nation-wide team. I am with you in all situations," Mr Tankha said.

Vivek Tankha's resignation came after Rahul Gandhi reportedly called for accountability within the party after he himself offered to quit as party chief.

Mr Gandhi has rejected the demands made by party MPs and leaders to reconsider his decision and told them that he has resigned taking responsibility for the party''s debacle in the Lok Sabha election and he cannot ask others to follow suit.

