Congress Releases List Of Star Campaigners For UP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. (File)

The Congress on Sunday released the list of star campaigners who will campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

The names of campaigners include Congress's top leadership- National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The list also includes names of some former Chief Ministers from the party.

Ashok Gehlot, Digvijay Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Harish Rawat are included as the star campaigners.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will also campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Rai, Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot, Rajiv Shukla, Imran Pratapgarhi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, Supriya Shrinate and Alka Lamba are also included.

Earlier, the Indian National Congress (INC) released a list of 27 star campaigners on Saturday for Jammu and Kashmir, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

