Rahul Gandhi To Chair Key Congress Meet; Discuss Roadmap For 2019 Polls

Rahul Gandhi to chair key Congress Working Committee meeting today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be chairing his first meeting of the revamped Congress Working Committee (CWC), after taking over as party chief in December last year. The CWC meeting comes days after a joint opposition lost a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha. The Congress, however, charged up by Mr Gandhi's no holds barred attack on PM Modi and the surprise hug that is still trending on social media, will brainstorm on the road ahead for 2019 parliamentary elections and present political scenario in the country.

Mr Gandhi has already indicated that his party will be working with opposition parties, to jointly take on the Narendra Modi government in next year's general elections. The highest decision-making body of the Congress party is expected to give Mr Gandhi a go-ahead to forge alliances with like-minded parties across the country said sources in the Congress.

On July 17, Mr Gandhi revamped the CWC and dropped veterans like Digvijaya Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Karan Singh. Veterans like AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and Kumari Selja have been retained.

The new CWC includes 23 regular members, 19 permanent invitees and nine special invitees. Incidentally, the party, which is seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, has three women among the regular members.

The permanent invitees include former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, P Chidambaram, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Randeep Surjewala, Balasaheb Thorat, Tariq Hameed Karra and PC Chacko.

Mr Gandhi has invited presidents of all state units and Congress Legislative Party leaders for today's meeting. All former Congress chief ministers like Ashok Gehlot, Oomen Chandy, Tarun Gogoi, Siddharamaiah and Harish Rawat have also been invited.