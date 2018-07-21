No-Confidence Motion Exposed Fractures In 'Grand Opposition': BJP

GVL Narsimha Rao said what happened on the floor of Parliament is what will happen in 2019

The BJP on Saturday slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion in Parliament and said that he has once again showed his incapability to hold any public office.

"Rahul Gandhi being what he is... I think he has demonstrated is ineligibility and incapability to really hold any public office," BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao told media here.

He also said that the no-confidence motion showed that how "fractured" the so-called grand opposition is, terming opposition unity "the number one casualty" of the no confidence motion.

"It showed how fractured the so called grand opposition is. We have seen some opposition parties abstaining from the house, we have seen opposition parties going against the so called grand alliance and only a few political parties stuck together... possibly this is the widest victory in the no confidence vote of over nearly 200 votes won by the government," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He also said that this is only a trailer, what the people of the country have seen on Friday on the floor of the Parliament is what will happen in 2019 and beyond.

"The Prime Minister said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, always uncomfortable to sit in the opposition, will have to be prepared to move yet another no confidence motion in 2024 and that's our statement that reflects the real situation on the ground.

"Completely issue-less, the opposition is completely united in the hatred against the BJP, but even that could not bring them together," he said.

He also slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for bringing the no confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

"Another casualty of no-confidence vote was the TDP.. the prime mover of the no confidence motion. The TDP simply failed to tell the members of the House and the people of the country as to why they even failed to unite even the neighbouring state," he said, alleging that the no confidence motion also created fissures within the Telugu brotherhood of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.