Congress Will Get Strengthened Under Mallikarjun Kharge's Leadership: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on becoming Congress president. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh today congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on getting elected as the new Congress president.

Mr Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

Congratulating Mr Kharge, former MP chief minister Kamal Nath said, "I am sure that his vast experience will benefit the Congress organisation a lot and under his able leadership the party will not only scale new heights, it will also get strengthened further."

अ.भा.कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष निर्वाचित होने पर श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे जी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



हमें पूरी उम्मीद है कि उनके अनुभव का लाभ कांग्रेस संगठन को मिलेगा और उनके कुशल नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस नये मुक़ाम हासिल करेगी व संगठन को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/MX0eITbvKC — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 19, 2022

Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh also congratulated Mr Kharge on getting elected as the Congress president through a democratic process.

The party will benefit from Mr Kharge's rich experience, he said.

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठतम अनुभवी नेता श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे जी को लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया से AICC का अध्यक्ष निर्वाचित होने पर हार्दिक बधाई।

खड़गे जी के अनुभव से कांग्रेस को लाभ तो मिलेगा ही साथ ही उनके कुशल नेतृत्व में निश्चित ही कांग्रेस पार्टी नए आयाम छूने का काम करेगी। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 19, 2022

Congressmen in the state party office also celebrated Mr Kharge's victory by distributing sweets.

Earlier in the day, Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced after the counting of votes that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Mr Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.

