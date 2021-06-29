Finance Minister Delivered Nothing But Headlines: Congress On Stimulus Package

Credit guarantee schemes have not guaranteed revival, said the Congress (File)

The Congress on Monday claimed the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman deliver nothing but headlines and said the government should take steps to spur demand to revive the economy "which continues to be in the doldrums".

The opposition party was reacting after the government announced a series of measures to stimulate the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Credit guarantee schemes have not guaranteed revival since India's economic downturn. FM Nirmala Sitharaman needs to realise that doing the same thing over and over again delivers headlines but little else," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

"First PM instructs. Then FM announces. Then PM applauds. Waah! Such ''jugalbandi'' to keep the headlines going, while the economy remains in doldrums," he said.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said the finance minister has done nothing to revive the economy and spur demand, and has instead given a dose of fresh loans.

He said the government should have given direct cash benefits to put money in people's pockets that could propel demand in the economy instead of encouraging them to take loans.

Mr Vallabh said the finance minister has not addressed the issue of low demand and declining GDP, and high inflation and unemployment.

"What is the answer for the consistent decline in GDP? How you are going to revive that?" he asked.

He said the unemployment rate is 12 percent against 2 percent in 2012 and asked, "How we are going to bring it down?"

"How we are going to create new employment? What is the answer in this regard? The answer is: 'No, there is no concrete plan'," he said.