Period Marked By Misery: Congress On Government's 8th Anniversary

Randeep Surjewala highlighted the atrocities and crimes against women under BJP rule.

The Congress on Thursday attacked the government on its eighth anniversary alleging that this period has been marked by misery and misgovernance with high inflation, low employment and communal polarisation being the hallmark.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken claimed the BJP government has broken all records of "hoodwinking" its own people with fake 'jumlas' and slogans during its eight years of rule.

They alleged that the promise of "achche din" made to people has only turned out to be "achche din" for the BJP and a select group of crony capitalists and industrialists whose wealth has increased manifold.

Asked about the row over Rahul Gandhi's visit to the UK, Mr Surjewala asserted that FCRA permission has been taken by him for his visit and that he does not require political clearances from the government.

The government had claimed that every MP holding a diplomatic passport is required to apply for prior political clearance directly to the Ministry of External Affairs and ensure that before proceeding abroad the requisite political clearance is obtained.

The Congress also released a booklet in Hindi "8 saal, 8 chhal, BJP Sarkar Viphal" (8 years, 8 deceits, BJP government failed) to highlight, what it called, the "failures" of the BJP government on various fronts.

Mr Maken also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come out and debate with facts to counter the claims of "failures" made by it against the BJP government.

He should first debate with us and can later debate with our leader Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Mr Maken claimed that one after another, BJP's disastrous policies have contributed to the fall of the Indian economy.

What was once the fastest growing economy, is now in turmoil thanks to the BJP's 8 years of misgovernance, he alleged, adding that inflation is touching an all-time high and so are unemployment levels.

Asked why the claims made by the Congress were not bearing any fruit during elections, as the BJP continued to win them, Mr Maken said the Congress party is raising issues like a strong and alert opposition and both election results and opposition activeness are two different things.

"We are fulfilling our responsibilities and as far as better performance in elections is concerned, we have taken some decisions at the party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur and expect better results in the future. You will see better functioning of the Congress in coming times, but highlighting the failures of the government is very important," he said, urging the media to take its message to the masses.

Mr Surjewala said the eight years of BJP rule has seen continuous threats to the sovereignty and security of our country, with China continuing to infiltrate our borders, and the prime minister remaining silent.

"What happened to the PM's 56'' chest and 'laal ankh' (red eyes)," he asked, referring to the remarks of PM Modi ahead of 2014 elections that one needs to have a 56-inch chest to take on China.

Mr Surjewala said the slogans given by the BJP ahead of 2014 polls are now being assessed by the people of the country as all have proved wrong.

He cited several such slogans given by PM Modi to attack the previous UPA government on issues of price rise, unemployment, economy, deteriorating value of the rupee and on India's sovereignty and integrity and said "all those slogans, promises and 'jumlas' highlight the failures of the Modi government".

Citing the slogan "achche din aane wale hain", he asked "whose 'achche din' has come" and claimed it is of the BJP and those crony capitalist friends of Modi whose wealth has multiplied at a time when the average income of every Indian has reduced during Covid times.

Mr Surjewala also claimed that 84 per cent Indians have seen reduced incomes and 12 crore people have lost their jobs, even as 60 lakh MSMEs have shut shop with unemployment touching 45-year records, but two-three industrialists have seen their incomes rise by Rs 1,000 crore everyday and 142 super rich made gains of Rs 30 lakh crore in the last one year during Covid.

"While high prices are upsetting the budgets of common people on the one hand, on the other communal fires are flaring and the BJP is trying to benefit politically from it," he said.

The Congress leader also highlighted the atrocities and crimes against women under BJP rule.

He accused the government of depriving wages to MGNREGA workers especially weaker sections of society including the SCs/STs/OBCs and minorities for months, and said by doing so they are actually defeating MGNREGA as prime minister said on the floor of Parliament himself.

Mr Maken also accused the BJP of garnering votes in the name of bravery of soldiers but did not even recognise their services by giving them one rank, one pension as was promised by the previous UPA government.

Accusing the BJP of spreading hatred in society through communal polarisation, he alleged that 10,000 cases of communal clashes took place during last eight years of government. Citing government data, he said during 2016 to 2020 there have been 3,400 communal clashes.

The two leaders said while there is an attack on the national security and territorial integrity of India by China, which continues to occupy Indian territory, PM Modi and his government are silent.

They also said there has been an increase in Naxal attacks in the country, even as large consignment of drugs are getting into the country with impunity in ports privately managed in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)