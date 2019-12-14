Congress Must Explain Why It Questioned Lord Ram's Existence In Top Court: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani said the Congress must explain why it "questioned" the existence of Lord Ram

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said the Congress must explain why it "questioned" the existence of Lord Ram through an affidavit in the Supreme Court.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, addressing rallies, said the top court verdict has paved the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Voters should seek an explanation from the Congress leaders why the party had questioned the existence of Lord Ram by filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court," she said.

Ms Irani also called Congress leaders for a debate on a public platform over comparison in performance of the Narendra Modi-led government and 55 years of Congress rule.

She listed out welfare schemes of the BJP-led governments in the centre and the state.