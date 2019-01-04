Congress MPs Sell Potatoes Outside Parliament To Raise Farmers' Plight

Several Congress MPs staged a protest outside Parliament premises on Friday.

Several Congress MPs on Friday staged a protest outside Parliament premises on Friday, selling potatoes to raise issues concerning Punjab farmers.

The Congress parliamentarians, including Sunil Jakhar and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the plight of the farmers in Punjab.

Cornering the BJP-led Centre, Mr Jakhar alleged that the central government is not ready to listen to the grievances of the farmers and only concerned about businessmen like Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani.

"The government has taken a vow that it will achieve a 'kisan-less India', just like 'cashless India'. The Prime Minister, who was on a recent visit to Punjab, did not bother to mention the problems faced by the small farmers," he told ANI.

The Congress MP asserted that the lives of farmers have become miserable because of Prime Minister Modi's "wrong" policies on agriculture.

"Farmers are unable to pay the loans as their prices have increased in the last few years. Farmers are having no option but to commit suicide. What options do they have?" Mr Jakhar further said.

Besides Congress, TDP MPs also protested outside the Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.