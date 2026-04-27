"People Of America Were Angry": Congress MLA Shocker Amid Trump Event Shooting

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has said the anger seen among people in the United States against president Donald Trump was similar to the public mood in India.

Vijay Wadettiwar, a senior Congress functionary from Maharashtra, on Sunday said, "people of America were angry at Trump so he was fired."

He added, "There are no protests here, so the Indian government thinks everything is alright but the mood here is similar."

#BREAKING | ‘Americans are angry, that's why Trump was fired upon… the mood here in India is similar': Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar sparks row with remarks@AnujRayate reports pic.twitter.com/VRtq23MLpT — NDTV (@ndtv) April 27, 2026

Notably, the president, the first lady, and the vice president were moved to safety by Secret Service officials, along with other members of the cabinet. The shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, had arrived at the Washington Hilton carrying three weapons, namely two handguns and a shotgun. He also had a plan, and he had written it all down.

Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, was taken into custody after the shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, which was being attended by Trump and the first lady. He was stopped at a security checkpoint before he could reach the ballroom, where roughly 2,500 guests had gathered.

