Congress MLA Questions Delimitation Initiative In Assam By Poll Body

Jakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA of Sarukhetri Assembly Constituency of Barpeta district, Assam and the state Congress Committee (APCC) working President, may lose his own constituency if the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies of Assam are carried out as per the 2007 draft.

"As per the 2007 delimitation draft, 50 per cent area of my constituency Sarukhetri has been given to the Chenga constituency and the remaining 50 per cent area given to Barpeta constituency. I hope that the 2007 draft will not be applicable this time. I think that the new delimitation committee will finalize the report by conducting a fresh survey. Let's see what happens," said Mr Sikdar.

The Election Commission of India has started an initiative for the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies of Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act 1950.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a statement on Tuesday, stated that 2001 Census figures shall be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the state. The statement also read that reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be provided as per Articles 330 & 332 of the Constitution of India."

Reacting to the initiative of the ECI, the Sarukhetri MLA told ANI that the process of delimitation was started in 2007, but was stopped due to strong opposition from BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and All Assam Students' Union. They demanded that the delimitation process can't be held until the NRC is completely updated.

"The NRC updation process is yet to complete in Assam, then why has the ECI taken up the initiative to start the process?" said the Congress leader. Questioning the decision of the Election Commission to conduct the delimitation as per 2001 census, Sikdar said, "After 2001, the Census was held in 2011. Then why is the ECI not using the 2011 census figures?"

"The general delimitation will happen across the country in 2025-26, why we can't wait for another two years? The ECI should think this again," he added.

He even alleged that the Election Commission of India didn't discuss the matter with the political parties before taking the decision.

He further said that the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of MLA Rakibul Hussain to discuss the issue. He alleged that by doing this, the ruling BJP has targeted the Minority Muslim-dominated parts of lower Assam.

"Many people have doubted that the delimitation will impact more in the lower Assam. If the process is not completed as per rules and regulations, we will raise our voices," said Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

