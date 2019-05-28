Congress Leaders Shouting 'Scams' Have 'Chemical Locha': Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh Thakor claimes he had cautioned the Congress against negative campaigning.

Gujarat OBC leader and legislator Alpesh Thakor on Tuesday said that Congress leaders who say that there have been scam during NDA rule are suffering from a "chemical locha" (chemical imbalance) in their minds. Mr Thakor had left the Congress last month ahead of Lok Sabha elections saying that his Kshatriya Thakor Sena was facing insults in the party.

He said that the Congress party has no people and is only full of "chela chapatas" (those who indulge in flattery).

"Congress failed to understand what people want. They only repeatedly shouted ''ghotala hua, ghotala hua'' (scam happened, scam happened). There was no scam, the scam was in their minds, the "chemical locha" was in their minds," said Alpesh Thakor while talking to ANI.

Mr Thakor said that he will not join the BJP though he is in contact with several of their party leaders as a legislator.

He said that the Congress was bound to be defeated in Lok Sabha polls as the party has no presence on the ground and only emphasizes on organising press conferences.

"Congress had no booth agents at more than 500 booths. They have lost connection with the people on the ground and its leaders only do press conferences sitting in the party office. They should rather reach out to people in villages and try to solve their problems," said Mr Thakor.

"Congress has become a party without any public support, without any booth management. It has become a party of only leaders," he lashed out.

"The way Congress is working is the reason why they failed to understand what people want. Congress did not find a way to sort out public issues. Congress does not have strong people they have only "chela chapatas"," he said.

Mr Thakor claimed that he had cautioned the Congress against negative campaigning over Narendra Modi and RSS.

"I asked Congress not speak against Narendra Modi or RSS but they did not understand this. PM Modi is the face of non-corruption while RSS is the face for nationalism," he asserted.

He said that 15-17 Congress legislators are unhappy with the party.

"We want to work for our people and the poor with the help of the government... wait and watch, more than 15 legislators are leaving Congress, everyone is distressed. More than half of the legislators are upset," Mr Thakor claimed.