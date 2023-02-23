'Congress Leaders Not Above Law': BJP On Police Action Against Pawan Khera

BJP said the Congress is playing the "victim card".

The BJP on Thursday hit back at the Congress for protesting police action against its spokesperson Pawan Khera, saying the opposition party's leaders should not live in this "misconception" that they are above the law and criticised them for their agitation on the Delhi airport tarmac.

"Whatever is done is done lawfully. Congress leaders should not live under this misconception that they are above the law," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters.

He said the Congress is playing the "victim card" after using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family members.

The BJP leader said Congress leaders "flouted law" by starting protests on Delhi airport tarmac and endangered the lives of fellow passengers. People were inconvenienced by the Congress' protests, he said.

"Prime Minister Modi enjoys the blessings of more than 140 crore people of the country and abusing him is like digging a hole in which the Congress will fall," Mr Bhatia said. People will teach the Congress a lesson, he said.

Congress leader Mr Khera was Thursday arrested by the Assam Police at the airport here after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against the prime minister. The Supreme Court said Mr Khera shall be granted an interim bail.

Mr Khera had recently called him "Narendra Gautamdas Modi", in an apparent swipe at the Prime Minister over the row involving Gautam Adani. His full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name standing for his father's name, a practice common in different parts of the country.

The BJP has targeted Mr Khera for using the businessman's name as Prime Minister Modi's middle name and accused him of insulting the prime minister.

