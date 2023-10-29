Congress Leader Urges PM Modi Not To Auction Golden Temple's Replica

Manish Tewari said Harmandar Sahib is the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith.

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to auction the replica of the Golden Temple gifted to him as the prime minister.

Numerous gifts and mementoes, including a model of the Golden Temple received by the prime minister, are currently under e-auction. The e-auction that began on October 2 will end on October 31.

In a letter to the PM, Manish Tewari said, "Sri Harmandar Sahib is the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith. It epitomises the struggle and sacrifices of the Punjabis across the world."

The Anandpur Sahib MP said it must have been a gift to the prime minister given with lots of respect and reverence. Manish Tewari suggested if PM Modi cannot keep it or does not want to keep it, he should give it to him so that he will keep it in Sri Anandpur Sahib with the honour and dignity it deserves. Manish Tewari said everything is not saleable or purchaseable like a commodity, and even a replica of Harmandar Sahib is sacred and sacrosanct for all Punjabis, Sikhs and Hindus alike.

"It does not behove the highest executive office in the country to put it on auction," said the Congress leader in a statement.

Meanwhile, referring to the proposed debate being organised by the state government on various Punjab issues, including the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal on November 1, Manish Tewari said while holding debates and discussions is a good thing in a democracy, the government should spend its energies and resources to defend the case in the Supreme Court.

He said the case is pending in the Supreme court, where the Punjab government needs to defend it strongly, which does not seem to be happening right now.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had dared the opposition leaders - Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal - for an open debate on the issues concerning the state on November 1 at Ludhiana.

