Shatrughan Sinha Praises BJP President JP Nadda, Says, 'Rightly Deserves'

Veteran actor and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha praised and congratulated JP Nadda for being appointed as the National President of the BJP.

Mr Sinha, a former BJP leader, said that the moment was emotional and affectionate to him too as his political career was nurtured in the party.

Taking to the Twitter, the congress leader wrote: "Heartiest Congratulations! To the #BJP for their new National party President #JPNadda. Though it's entirely an internal matter, but since my political career/journey was nurtured here it's an emotional & affectionate moment for me too. Some people may take it otherwise..."

Heartiest Congratulations! To the #BJP for their new National party President #JPNadda. Though it's entirely an internal matter, but since my political career/ journey was nurtured here it's an emotional & affectionate moment for me too. Some people may take it otherwise, pic.twitter.com/8oKkdnjTwH - Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 22, 2020

He also praised Prime Minister Modi and the outgoing president "master strategist" Amit Shah for this decision, saying: "Giving it different meanings as I say this in my personal capacity, as the bond is emotional & natural. Hats off & salutations for the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi & Hon'ble HM, outgoing President, master strategist' #AmitShah for having elevated/selected #JPNadda as..."

Clarifying that he was making the remarks in his personal capacity as 'some people may take it otherwise', he praised Mr Nadda and said that he 'rightly deserves' to be the National President of the BJP.

"National President & bringing him in the forefront in the national interest. He is truly a brilliant, nice, balanced, very good human being, old friend, former colleague, experienced, matured, senior activist, former Cabinet minister & his roots are from both #HimachalPradesh.."& our #Bihar.

"His sheer dedication, commitment & immense contribution for the party have been tremendous & he rightly deserves to be the National President of #BJP. Best wishes for the future ahead. Jai Hind!"#NationalPresidentBJP," Mr Sinha tweeted.

JP Nadda was on Monday elected as the new BJP National President.