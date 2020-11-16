Congress Leader Manish Tewari Tests Positive For COVID-19

Manish Tewari got himself tested after running a mild fever (File)

Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Tewari got himself tested after running a mild fever.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today afternoon. I got up with mild fever around 2 AM last night. Got myself tested first thing in the morning. Two parallel Tests. No other symptoms so far," the MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib said in a tweet.

I have tested positive for COVID -19 today afternoon. I got up with mild fever around 2 AM last night. Got myself tested first thing in the morning.Two parallel Tests. No other symptoms so far.All those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised caution. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 16, 2020

The former Union minister for Information and Broadcasting said "all those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised caution."