KC Venugopal Detained Amid Protests Against Citizenship Amendment Act

"Today inaugurated the save constitution march in Alappuzha organised by the DCC and got arrested while protesting against the anti-constitutional CAA," tweeted KC Venugopal.

Today inaugurated the save constitution march in Alappuzha organised by the DCC: KC Venugopal tweeted

Trivandrum:

Congress leader KC Venugopal was detained by police while protesting on Friday against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

"Today inaugurated the save constitution march in Alappuzha organised by the DCC and got arrested while protesting against the anti-constitutional CAA," tweeted Mr Venugopal.

The amended Citizenship Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

