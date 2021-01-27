'Conspiracy To Malign' Farmers' Protest: Digvijaya Singh On Delhi Clashes

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh uged people not to believe in rumours. (File)

The Congress party has alleged that the violence during the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day in Delhi was due to barricading on the pre-agreed route as well as tear-gassing and lathi charging by the Delhi Police.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said: "The problem was faced at Ghazipur border only because the route provided by Delhi Police for the rally was changed and provided different route. But on that route there was barricading when farmers asked to removed those barricades, police lobbed tear gas and lath charged them."

He said that the other two points -- Singhu and Tikri -- from where the tractor rally was carried out were peaceful.

"Those who have peacefully agitated for over two months cannot be the reason for violence. Farmers handed 15 people to the police and all of them carried Bhopal government identity cards. They have been found to have government identity cards. Now you only understand who is in the government. This was an act of concerted conspiracy to malign a peaceful movement," he said.

Mr Singh alleged that it was a concerted conspiracy to malign a peaceful movement to violence. He also urged people not to believe in rumours.

During the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday, groups of farmers deviated from the pre-arranged route agreed between farmer leaders and Delhi Police and broke barricades and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital. Protestors also entered the Red Fort and hoisted different flags during the tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Delhi Police has detained 200 people in connection with the violence. A total of 22 cases have been registered regarding the violence, in which over 300 police personnel were injured.