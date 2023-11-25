Congress 'Insulted PV Narasimha Rao, Lost His Legacy', Says KTR

KTR also demanded an apology from the Congress party for "insulting" PV Narasimha Rao.

Telangana Minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao launched an attack on the Congress party on Saturday for disrespecting former Prime Minister of India and veteran Congress leader Late PV Narasimha Rao.

Launching an attack on Congress, Mr Rao said that "such a humble human being who served Telangana all his life had been insulted in such a humiliating fashion by the Congress party. As an incumbent Prime Minister, he was rejected a party ticket to become a Member of Parliament in 1996.

"After he passed away, his body was not even allowed to be brought to 24 Akbar Road in AICC head office," he added.

KTR also demanded an apology from the Congress party for "insulting" PV Narasimha Rao and urged the government to give him the Bharat Ratna award.

Further coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KTR said, "Rahul Gandhi is jobless today because he lost his job in 2014. He and his party both lost their jobs in 2014. That's why today he remembered unemployment... I want to ask if Rahul Gandhi has ever written a single entrance exam. Has he even worked at a job for a single day in the private sector or some other place?"

Notably, PV Narasimha Rao was a Congress leader who served as the 9th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996.

Earlier, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash, the grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, accused the Congress of celebrating the namesake birth anniversary of the late leader and said the party has ignored Rao's contributions and insulted him.

"The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) celebrated the centenary celebrations of late PV Narasimha Rao following specific instructions from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and 'Congress Coterie' for namesake. Congress party has lost the legacy of PV Narasimha Rao. Party has ignored his contributions and insulted him even though he had worked for Congress and served as the Prime Minister in difficult times," Subhash told ANI.

Subhas further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Rao's work and contributions to the country.

"The Narendra Modi government has started appreciating PV Narasimha Rao's work, his policies and efforts. PM Modi speaks highly about PV Narasimha Rao in his public speech, 'Mann Ki Baat'. Not only this, PM Modi has allotted land for a PV Narasimha Rao memorial in Delhi, which was promised by the UPA govt but not implemented. A postal stamp on his name has a name announced by the Modi government to carry forward Rao's legacy," he said.

