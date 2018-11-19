'Doctored Video': Congress Hits Back After PM's Remark On Kamal Nath

The Congress said it had filed a complaint to Election Commission over PM's remark.

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking about a video purportedly featuring its Madhya Pradesh unit chief, Kamal Nath, at an election rally in Chhindwara on Sunday.

Mr Nath is a nine-time Lok Sabha MP of the Congress from Chhindwara.

Targeting Mr Nath over a video that went viral on the social media, PM Modi, in his speech, said the state Congress chief had said the winnability of a candidate was the most important factor for him, rather than whether he was corrupt, a goon or facing criminal cases.

The prime minister went on to ask the gathering, "Should Madhya Pradesh be saved from such people (Congress candidates) or not? Should the state go into such hands?"

Reacting to PM Modi's speech, the Congress said it had filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) about the "doctored and edited" video.

"Narendra Modi, who is holding the top post of prime minister, has dished out lies in Chhindwara on the basis of this doctored video," Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said.

Seeking an apology from the prime minister, he said the opposition party would also file also a complaint with the EC in this regard (Modi's reference to the video).

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.