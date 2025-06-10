Congress Has Asked For New Caste Census In Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

The Congress central leadership has ordered that a new caste census be held in in Karnataka, said the party's senior leader and the state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today. Mr Shivakumar, who was in Delhi with his boss, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said, "The high command has advised the CM and me to ensure that everyone is heard as far as the caste census is concerned,"

The census should be done in a way that no one feels left out, the central leadership has said, after several MLAs , ministers and MPs flagged these issues.

