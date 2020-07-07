Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets UP Government Over Rise In Crimes In State

"Crimes against women in UP rose by 21 per cent from 2016 to 2018," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.

Instead of fixing accountability for the rise in crimes, the state government is propagating the false idea that UP is "crime-free", she claimed.

Ms Vadra said Uttar Pradesh accounted for one-third of all crimes against Dalits, and there had been a 21 per cent rise in crimes against women in the state from 2016 to 2018.

Citing graphs to compare the rise in crimes against women and Dalits in Uttar Pradesh to that of other states, Ms Vadra said, "These figures point towards the rising crimes and the tightening grip of crime in UP. Surprisingly, instead of fixing accountability, the UP government keeps falsely propagating that UP is ''crime-free''."