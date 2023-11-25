'Congress Flattened BJP's Tyres In Telangana, Delhi Next': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi gave full credit to Congress for the formation of Telangana (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party punctured all four tyres of the BJP in Telangana, which is going to polls on November 30, and will do it soon in Delhi as well.

Addressing poll rallies in Telangana, Mr Gandhi said BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao should realise that it was the Congress that built the school and university he studied in.

Describing the upcoming election as a battle between 'Dorala Sarkar' (feudal government) and 'Prajala Sarkar' (people's government), the Gandhi scion said that while people dreamt of pro-poor and pro-farmers government, Mr Rao dashed their hopes.

"KCR is asking what Congress has done. KCR, the school in which you studied and the university you studied in were set up by the Congress. The airport from where your aircraft takes off was built by the Congress. The outer ring road on which your vehicles are running was constructed by the Congress," he said.

He also gave full credit to his party for the formation of Telangana.

"It was the Congress which transformed Hyderabad into a major IT hub of the world," the Congress leader said.

Taking shots at the KCR family, he said they hold all "moneymaking portfolios".

Referring to the Kaleswaram irrigation project, Mr Gandhi accused KCR of looting Rs 1 lakh crore from it.

He also charged the BRS MLAs with taking Rs 3 lakh cut from the beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and grabbing lands in the name of computerisation and Dharani while the Congress distributed land to the poor with rights during its tenure.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BRS government diverted Rs 5,500 crore from the ST sub plan and Rs 15,000 crore from SC sub plan.

"For the past 10 years you have seen Dorala Sarkar and in the next 10 years you will get to see Prajala Sarkar," he told the crowd.

Listing out the Congress' "six guarantees", he said under Mahalakshmi, women beneficiaries are likely to receive up to Rs 5,000 by way of monthly pensions, free bus travel and subsidised LPG cylinder.

Alleging that BJP and BRS are one and have tacit understanding, he said that earlier BJP leaders used to roam arrogantly, but the Congress "removed gas" from them and "punctured" all their four tyres in Telangana.

"BRS wants to inflate their tyres. But they don't realise that the Congress has forever damaged the BJP's tyres. Now we are going to Delhi and puncture all four tyres of PM Modi's vehicle," he said.

Hitting out at BRS and BJP, he said they supported each other whenever required.

Mr Gandhi stressed on the need to defeat BRS in Telangana and then Narendra Modi in Delhi.

KCR wants PM Modi to be in power in Delhi and the latter wants the BRS chief in Telangana, he alleged.

