Congress Flags 'Offshore Assets' in Himanta Sarma's Poll Affidavit

In a fresh political development in Assam, a Congress delegation led by former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday filed a complaint before the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Guwahati against Assam Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Jalukbari constituency, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The delegation included Congress candidate from Jalukbari Smt. Bidisha Neog and Guwahati City District Congress President Swapan Das. The complaint alleges violations under Sections 33, 33A, 36 and 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, in connection with the election affidavit submitted by Sarma for the Jalukbari Assembly Constituency No. 37.

According to the complainants, the affidavit allegedly contains concealment of offshore assets, including properties linked to Dubai, and indicates a 665 percent increase in declared assets. The Congress leaders claimed that the disclosures made in the nomination papers raise serious questions about transparency and accuracy.

Speaking to the media after submitting the complaint, Bhupesh Baghel alleged that certain foreign properties, including a flat and a hotel suite, were not mentioned in the affidavit. He stated that the party has submitted documentary materials to the Election Commission for examination and further verification.

Baghel further said that the party will continue to pursue the matter through legal and constitutional channels and may approach central investigative agencies if required. He added that the Election Commission will examine the complaint and take appropriate action as per law.

The development comes a day after political tensions escalated between the BJP and Congress following allegations and counter-allegations involving senior leaders at the national level.

The Election Commission is expected to review the complaint and verify the claims in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.