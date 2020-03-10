Congress Expels Jyotiraditya Scindia For 'Anti-Party' Activities

Congress President has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the statement read (File)

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been expelled from the Congress for "anti-parties" activities, senior party leader KC Venugopal said in a statement today. The move was announced minutes after Mr Scindia shared his letter of resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Twitter.

"Congress President has approved the expulsion of Sh. Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," the Congress general secretary said in a statement.

On Monday, 17 Congress MLAs loyal to Mr Scindia took a chartered flight to Bengaluru, putting the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in jeopardy.

Today, Mr Scindia, who reportedly had been upset with the Congress leadership for months, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He announced his resignation shortly.

"Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he said in his letter of resignation.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore with this party," he added.