'Time To Move On': Jyotiraditya Scindia In Letter To Sonia Gandhi

Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress. (File)

Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress today, ending his nearly two-decade long association with the party, soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning. He is likely to join the BJP, co-founded by his grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia, plunging the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into crisis.

"Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on," the 49-year-old four-time parliamentarian from Guna in Madhya Pradesh wrote in his resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, dated March 9.

"I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," he added.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore with this party,"

Mr Scindia - once close to the Gandhis - has been a key face in the new guard of India's oldest party, bringing in the advantage of youth and popular appeal. He entered politics in 2001 and joined the Congress after the death of his father Madhavrao Scindia in a plane crash.

He is the last scion of the Scindia family of Marathas which ruled the Gwalior state in pre-independent central-India.