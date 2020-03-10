Jyotiraditya Scindia Meets PM, 20 Congress MLAs Prep Exit In Madhya Pradesh

MLAs loyal to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia may quit

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi this morning, as the Congress government in the state edges closer to a dramatic collapse. Sources said the influential Congress leader may join the BJP today in a shock move and be nominated to the Rajya Sabha as its member.

Sources also said that as many as 20 Congress MLAs stand ready to submit letters of resignation, by fax, to the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in a move that will topple the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government. Should the government fall, it will be the second since the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka last year.

The BJP, which had called its MLAs to Bhopal for a show of strength, will hold a meeting at a hotel in the city at 6 pm.

The Congress has been unable to reach Mr Scindia since the drama began, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh told reporters on Monday night.

"We tried to contact Scindiaji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being said that he has swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," Mr Singh said.

A formula had reportedly been offered to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had been passed over chief ministership in December 2018, to send him to the Rajya Sabha as the Congress's first preference candidate, sources in Madhya Pradesh Congress told NDTV.

There has been no official confirmation of this.

Mr Scindia has been unhappy with senior Congress leadership for some time now.

In August he was a surprise addition to a list of party leaders who openly supported the centre over its contentious decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

In his tweet Mr Scindia gave a minor concession to the party line, saying that the manner in which it was railroaded through both houses was "undemocratic".

As of now, the Madhya Pradesh government has 120 MLAs - just four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly.

Of these 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four are independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant.

If the 17 MLAs, who are expected to send in letters of resignation, who were flown out exit, the Congress will lose its second state since Karnataka.

The crisis surrounding Chief Minister Kamal Nath's government began last week after 10 MLAs were allegedly confined by the BJP to a resort near Delhi and reportedly offered up to Rs 35 crore.

However, the BJP's alleged involvement in any such operation has been steadfastly denied by Mr Mishra, who told NDTV, "The date for Holi is fixed... and how can I tell when this government's internal problems and contradictions will cause it to fall?"