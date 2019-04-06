Congress Entered 'Unholy Alliance' With Muslim League: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has strengthened the nation.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday alleged that the Congress has entered into an "unholy alliance" with the Muslim League which was evident from the green flags seen when Rahul Gandhi went to file nomination in a procession from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Mr Gandhi filed his nomination paper from Wayanad which has a sizable Muslim population, on Thursday.

A video of Mr Gandhi's procession while going to file nomination at Wayanad has gone viral. It was recorded from a spot that showed green flags of the Muslim League fluttering over the procession.

"Rahul Gandhi ran away from Uttar Pradesh and filed his nomination from a seat in Kerala. In his procession there was neither the Indian Tricolour nor the Congress symbol "hand" but only the Muslim League's green flag with stars and moon," he claimed while addressing an election rally in Assam's Hojai.

"This unholy alliance has exposed the mindset of the Congress. The Muslim League was responsible for the partition of the country and the killing of lakhs of people during that time. Now the Congress has a political alliance with the same party," the UP chief minister said.

In Assam too, the Congress has entered into an understanding with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF which is responsible for myriad problems in the state, he alleged.

"The Congress has compromised the national security and your security by entering into both these alliances," he told the rally.

Congress is finding it difficult to find candidates in the state as it is working with "negative forces", he said.

There is, however, no formal alliance between the Congress and the AIUDF for the general elections.

The UP chief minister further said that the Congress has lost in all the states in the Northeast but the party has not learned the lesson and is repeating the same mistake again and again.

The BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has strengthened the nation, he asserted.

Following China's incursion into Doklam through Bhutan, it got a befitting reply and was forced to retreat, Mr Adityanath said adding that PM Modi has enhanced the country's stature in the world by directing attack on terrorist camps inside Pakistan.

After the attack, Pakistan went crying to other countries but the world leaders have replied that India has done the right thing, the UP chief minister claimed.

"The USA that had entered Pakistan to finish off Osama Bin Laden. Israel had entered Palestine. India is the third country to enter another nation to attack terrorists," Mr Adityanath asserted.

He asserted that India under PM Modi has emerged as a global economic power attaining the sixth position from the earlier 11th place under the UPA regime.

"There has been no discrimination on the basis of caste, region, language and religion. All are enjoying the fruits of development," the senior BJP leaders said.

The prime minister has ensured development of the Northeast by directing his ministers to visit the region twice a month, understand the problems of the people and resolve it at the earliest, Mr Adityanath said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.