Congress Dissolves All District And Block Committees In Rajasthan

Congress has dissolved all district and block committees in Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey said

The Congress on Wednesday dissolved its all district and block committees in Rajasthan in a bid to revamp the state unit of the party.

Announcing the decision, All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for the Rajasthan Congress, said new committees will be formed soon.

Sources told news agency Press Trust of India that the decision has come in the wake of Sachin Pilot's sacking as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state Congress chief. The move is considered a step forward in removing all Sachin Pilot's supporters holding party positions at the grassroots level.

"The AICC has decided to dissolve all District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect. The process of formation of new committees will begin soon," Avinash Pande said on Twitter.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)