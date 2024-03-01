'Sold Their Souls': Himachal Chief Minister On Cross-Voting By MLAs

Mr Sukhu accused the BJP of being ill-at-ease with his government's performance.

Some Congress MLAs sold their souls and went against the party ethics to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha election and they will be made to pay for it by God, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

"Those who betrayed the party and played with the sentiments of the people of the state won't be spared even by the Almighty," said Sukhu addressing a public meeting in Dharampur in the Kasauli Assembly constituency of Solan district.

He said that six rebel MLAs from Congress abstained themselves from the house during the passing of the budget and when a coup was planned to take place by the rival BJP.

Mr Sukhu accused the BJP of being ill-at-ease with his government's performance in curbing corruption and starting welfare schemes.

"I am here for the people of the state, for the development of my state, I am here for you all and not afraid of the conspiracies being hatched against me," he said, "I will not allow the wealth of the state to be looted at any cost. My people are my strength and I am bound and committed to serve them until my last breath," he added.

Mr Sukhu also accused his predecessor and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur of being power hungry, as he reiterated his claim that his government will complete its five-year tenure.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi said an attempt was made by a few to destabilise the government with money power, which is against the ethos of democracy and Himachal Pradesh has been put to shame by those few.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)