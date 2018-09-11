Congress, TDP, Left Form Alliance In Telangana, Demand President's Rule

Telangana's Assembly was dissolved last week by Chief Minister KCR to call for early polls.

The Congress, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and the CPI have formed an alliance in Telangana, where assembly polls are expected to take place later this year. The leaders of the three parties met the Governor this evening and demanded that the state - where assembly has been dissolved - be placed under the President's Rule.

"Fair and free elections not possible if KCR continues as the chief minister," the party leaders said. "We will approach the Supreme Court against Telangana being forced into early elections".

Keen on holding elections by the end of this year, Chief Minister Mr Rao had got the assembly dissolved last week - nearly a year ahead of time. He has been appointed the caretaker Chief Minister till the elections are announced.

The state Congress, which has accused the Chief Minister of being a stooge of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has initially said the election cannot be held this year since a process of revision of electoral rolls is underway.

The Election Commission, however, stopped the roll revision to make way for elections by the year-end. Under the rules, elections must be held in a state within six months of the assembly being dissolved.