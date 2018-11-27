Congress Carrying 'Veil Of Secularism', 'Bag Of Communalism': BJP Leader

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged that the Congress was suffering from "bankruptcy of logic and facts"

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday attacked the Congress, alleging that carrying the "veil of secularism" and the "bag of communalism" was the "brand new identity" of the grand old party.

Speaking with a delegation of Muslim community members here, he claimed that the real face of the Congress was "road par tilak, room mein topi" (wearing tilak on the road and a skull cap inside the room).

The minority affairs minister said "inclusive growth" was the 'rashtraniti' (national policy) and safety and prosperity of India the "rajdharma" of the BJP.

"We are taking the country forward on the path of becoming 'vishwaguru' (world leader)," he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Mr Naqvi alleged that the Congress and its leaders were suffering from "bankruptcy of logic and facts".

Their language during the election campaigning has proved that they don't have any issue to raise against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Carrying the "veil of secularism and bag of communalism" is the "brand new identity" of the grand old Congress party, Mr Naqvi alleged.

He said the Modi government from its first day, has been working, keeping in mind the development of villages, farmers, women, and youth.

Today, every needy person of the society has become an equal partner in the development process, he said.

The government has done record development works breaking all the barriers of caste, region and religion, he claimed.

Mr Naqvi also listed a number of welfare works of the government.

He said that needy, the poor, backward sections, including minorities, have benefited the most from these welfare schemes.