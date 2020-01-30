'Spectre Of Hate, Terror': Congress Attacks BJP Over Jamia Firing

Manish Tewari said such crass communalism being perpetrated from the top most BJP echelons (File)

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of "polarising" the Delhi assembly polls and said the firing incident at Jamia Millia Islamia is a live manifestation of the "spectre of hate and terror perpetrated by the NDA government" at the centre.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said the hate that assassinated Mahatma Gandhi is today mutilating the soul and the economy of India.

"The manner in which an unknown person opened fire at Jamia Millia Islamia University is a result of this hatred, the atmosphere that's been created in this country in the last one month," he told reporters.

"It is unfortunate that the hatred that killed the Father of the Nation- Mahatma Gandhi, is now prevalent in the power corridors of India," Mr Tewari said.

The senior Congress leader said what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia University a couple of hours ago, is "a live manifestation of this spectre of hate and terror which has been perpetrated across this country by the NDA-BJP government, especially since the end of the winter session of Parliament".

Mr Tewari said by looking at the kind of statements emanating out of the BJP leadership during its campaign for the Delhi assembly elections, it seems that they have even dropped the pretense of any civility.

"The way campaigning for Delhi Assembly is happening and the statements coming from the BJP, they are fuelling this atmosphere of hatred. In a concerted way, responsible people are trying to polarise this country, especially Delhi," he said.

"Such crass and naked communalism being perpetrated from the top most echelons of the BJP and this government cannot but be the most eloquent testimony to the manner in which they seek to reduce the social and political discourse in this country to the basest level," he said.

The Congress spokesperson hoped that a proper investigation would be conducted into the incident.

"Now is this a calibrated plan to polarise the entire country because the economy is in deep trouble and this government does not have a clue as to what it really needs to do with the direction of this nation or is it only specifically aimed at the Delhi Assembly polls," he said.