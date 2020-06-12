Congress Accuses BJP Of Corrupt Electoral Practices, Approaches Poll Body

A Congress delegation led by senior party leader Ahmed Patel met the Election Commission (File)

Ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in corrupt electoral practices and petitioned the Election Commission demanding action.

A Congress delegation led by senior party leader Ahmed Patel met the Election Commission and handed over a memorandum with their complaint.

It alleged that its MLAs in Gujarat are being poached and harassed by the BJP government by reopening old cases.

"We, hereby, seek directions from the Election Commission," reads their memorandum to the EC, "that no case are reopened and no FIRs or cases are registered by the apt authorities including the Gujarat Police against all INC MLAs in the State of Gujarat, without seeking approval from this Commission."

It also alleged that the Gujarat Police was unnecessarily harassing Congress MLAs at the instance of the BJP in false, fabricated and self-created stories.

The Congress also sought conducting the biennial Rajya Sabha elections in a fair manner and ensure safety of its MLAs.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said a delegation of party leaders would meet the EC and petition it highlighting instances of its legislators in Gujarat being lured and intimidated by the ruling BJP.

The election for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on June 19.

Mr Singhvi said the party was sure of its victory in these elections and would bag two seats as per its strength in the Gujarat legislature.

Fearing poaching of its MLAs, the Congress has moved them to resorts in the state as well as in neighbouring Rajasthan, ruled by the Congress.

"Our victory is certain, our numbers are sufficient," Mr Singhvi told reporters at an online press conference.

"Our means are clean and pure, our strategy is strong, but that should not prevent me from exposing before you those who are doing just the opposite," he said.

He alleged that "everybody has not indulged in gutter-level politics and everybody is not indulging in corrupt practices".



