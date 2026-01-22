Congress, AAP Explore Joint Strategy To Stop BJP In Chandigarh Mayor Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Chandigarh mayoral election, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have indicated that their recent sharp exchanges haven't fully closed the door on a possible "strategic understanding".

The election, scheduled for January 29, has prompted both parties to consider ways to prevent the BJP from retaining the mayor's post.

While stopping short of announcing a formal alliance, Congress leaders indicated that discussions with AAP are ongoing. "No formal alliance with AAP as of now, but talks are on to block BJP," says Chandigarh Congress President Harmohinder Singh Lucky. He added that a high-level meeting with the party's senior leadership is scheduled soon to finalise the strategy for the upcoming mayoral polls.

Tensions between the two Opposition parties had flared earlier this month after AAP's Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh, on January 6, accused the Congress of having a tacit understanding with the BJP for power-sharing. The allegation drew a sharp rebuttal from Harmohinder Singh Lucky, who questioned AAP's role in the 2024 municipal setup, where the mayor was from AAP but the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor went to the BJP.

Delicate Arithmetic Shapes Mayoral Battle

The numbers in the 35-member Municipal Corporation House remain delicately balanced. The BJP currently holds 18 councillor seats after two AAP councillors defected to the saffron party in late December.

AAP has 11 councillors, while Congress has six. With the Congress MP's ex-officio vote, the Opposition tally can potentially reach 18 if both parties unite. A simple majority of 19 votes is required to win the mayor's post, assuming all 36 votes are polled.

This year's mayoral election will also see a procedural shift. Voting for the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will take place through an open show of hands instead of a secret ballot, a move aimed at greater transparency following controversies in previous polls.

Meanwhile, suspense continues over candidates, with both the BJP and the Opposition keeping their cards close to their chest amid fears of councillor backlash.