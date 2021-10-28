Congress A Family Party On Pension: Union Minister's Jabs Opposition At UP Rally

Dharmendra Pradhan is the in-charge of BJP's party affairs in Uttar Pradesh (File)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called the Congress a "family party" that is "on pension" and labelled Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav a "Yuvraj" who is busy "strengthening his family".

Dharmendra Pradhan, also the in-charge of BJP's party affairs in Uttar Pradesh, slammed the Opposition leaders as he addressed a gathering of Kurmi community members under a Pratinidhi Sammelan (Representatives' Rally) organised by the BJP Backward Front.

"I was watching the news yesterday. The "Yuvraj" of a family was saying: 'We are uniting the backward'. I want to ask them whether they are uniting the backward or strengthening the family," Mr Pradhan said in an evident jibe at SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, a day after he announced his party's pre-poll alliance with Suhaldev Bhartiya Samaj Party at Mau in eastern UP.

Taking a potshot at the Congress, he added, "The family party in Delhi is not able to decide who will lead them. See the condition of that party. The Congress party says, 'We will implement a pension scheme once we come to power.' I say you yourself are on the pension now."

Elaborating upon the importance given to various Kurmi community leaders during the BJP regime, Mr Pradhan praised PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for appointing leaders belonging to the community as ministers and governors.

Elaborating upon the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the nation-building, Mr Pradhan also pointed out PM Modi's work in bringing their contribution to the forefront.

Union Education Minister Pradhan also recalled how it was the BJP government that gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

"During previous governments, the SC-ST Commission was formed but not the OBC commission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of giving constitutional recognition to the OBC Commission. Earlier this benefit was only for the SCs and STs," Mr Pradhan said.

PM Modi also gave the benefit of reservation to the OBCs in admissions to medical colleges and 27% reservation to the OBC even in allotment of petrol pumps, he said.

"I want to stress that these welfare schemes are being identified with the BJP government," Mr Pradhan added.

Accusing the previous government of having a dismal law and order situation in the state during their tenures, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "If crime increases, the loss is not of the rich but the poor. What was the level of crime during the previous governments, you all know it."