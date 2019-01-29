Congress '2G' To '3G' With Priyanka Gandhi, Will Do More Scams: Amit Shah

Congress is synonymous to dynasty politics, said Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday ridiculed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into active politics as "the entry of third G" in Congress and claimed that with her, the party will now indulge in more scams than before.

Making a veiled reference to the 2G spectrum scam under the erstwhile UPA regime at the Centre, Mr Shah said the then government was actually a "2G government", guided by then Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, the current President of the party.

"The UPA government was in power at the Centre for 10 years. At that time the government was '2G' -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. They managed to do scams of 12 lakh crore rupees. So, if the third G comes in the form of Priyanka Gandhi, who knows how much scam they would do," Mr Shah said at a public rally in Bengal's East Midnapore district.

"By including Priyanka Gandhi as the third G in the party, they are planning to indulge in more scams than ever before," he claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi was appointed by the Congress as the party's Secretary In-charge of east Uttar Pradesh on January 23.

The BJP chief further claimed that like the Congress, the Bengal's ruling outfit Trinamool Congress also practises dynasty politics as it is preparing party chief Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee to succeed her.

"Congress is synonymous to dynasty politics. After Indira Gandhi, there was Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and now Priyanka Gandhi... Similarly, in Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee's nephew is getting ready to take over after her. Dynasty politics is never good for the country," he said.

Amit Shah said while the BJP talks about running the government through leaders, the opposition parties are interested in running the government using "dealers".

"While we talk about leaders to run the government, they talk about pimps and dealers. While they offer you a 'Mazboor' (compelled) government, we offer you a 'Mazboot' (strong) government. Only Narendra Modi's leadership can come up with a strong government," he added.