Condom Ad During Cricket Match Is "Adult Entertainment": Trinamool MP

Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Kirti Azad has raised questions over showing what he called "adult advertisement" during the broadcast of the India vs England T20 match. He said he would raise the issue in parliament if no clarity on the matter is offered, and asked the BCCI to look into it.

In a post on X, the former cricketer who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team, said, "Children are watching live the international T20 match between India versus England being played at Old Trafford. Isn't it a shame that an adult advertisement of Durex comes on the screen. BCCI to take note."

He compared the ad with tobacco and alcohol content that are banned. What's worse is that the condom ad ran between overs, Azad said, adding at least 44 crore people including children and many teens below 16 must have seen it.

"This is an adult advertisement. Children watch the match with their parents. They are children, under 16 years old. In this country, cricket is considered like a religion. When I was watching it, 44 crore people were watching it, and an adult advertisement appeared during the match," the four-term Trinamool MP told news agency IANS.

"Parents don't know where to look, and children don't understand it. They ask what it is. What effect will it have on their minds? This is a very big question, and the BCCI should answer it. How are they allowing all this? Alcohol and cigarette advertisements are all banned, and they should be. So why adult advertisements? And that too between overs," Azad said.

"I raise a big question over its validity," he said. There is no need to serve notice, he added. "The BCCI has to look into it. If needed, then yes, I will raise it in parliament. I will definitely raise it."

The BCCI has not said anything on the matter yet. The streaming platform has also not given a statement.

England beat India by four wickets in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series on Saturday. Chasing 191 runs, the Three Lions reached home in 19 overs, thanks to Jacob Bethell's 76 not out off 46 balls at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.