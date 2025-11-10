"Condolences To Those Who Have Lost Their Loved Ones In Delhi Blast": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths of 13 people in the blast outside the Red Fort metro station, while also hoping for the recovery of the at least 24 injured.

"Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the blast. The Delhi Police Commissioner and chiefs of the NIA and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are regularly updating the Home Minister about the situation, sources in the government said.

The high-intensity explosion ripped through a car with passengers near Delhi's iconic Red Fort. The blast took place in a Hyundai I20 car at 6.52 pm, leaving vehicles mangled and shattered glass strewn all over the area.

India's premier terror probe agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard have joined the investigations.

Bihar, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kolkata, Jaipur, Haryana, Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are on high alert.

The blast took place on a day a massive haul of 2,900 kg of explosives was found just 50 km from the capital, in neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana.

"Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras," Shah said.

"We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately," he added.