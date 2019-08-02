Unnao Rape Survivor's Condition Stable, Has Fever, Says Lucknow Hospital

The rape survivor and her lawyer suffered injuries when their car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli.

The Unnao rape survivor is still on ventilator but her condition and that of her lawyer remains stable, doctors at the hospital where she is admitted in Lucknow said on Friday.

The lawyer is now breathing without a ventilator but being given oxygen with the help of a tube inserted in the windpipe, hospital media in-charge said in a medical bulletin.

The young woman has had a fever since Thursday night, the hospital media in-charge told news agency Press Trust of India, adding that the condition of both is stable.

The rape survivor and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on Sunday when their car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of her aunts were killed.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into Sunday's road accident, booked 10 people for murder, including former BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail on charges of raping the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident.

With the opposition accusing the BJP of shielding its lawmaker, the ruling party expelled him on Thursday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the question on the minds of all women and girls in Uttar Pradesh is whether voices against a resourceful person, who has done wrong, will be heard.

