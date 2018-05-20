Con Man Went To Wife's Delhi Clinic Allegedly To Kill Her, Arrested

The accused wanted to kill his wife over a police complaint. (Representational)

An Ayurvedic doctor, wanted in several fraud cases in Delhi, Maharashtra and Goa, was arrested after he visited his wife's clinic in Delhi to kill her, police said on Saturday.The accused - who is also the kingpin of "Fantastic Four" gang - has been identified as Manish Kaul alias Varun Kaul alias Ashutosh Marwa alias Vishesh Dheeman alias Sanjeev Chaddha. He was arrested on Friday following a brief encounter with the police.Miffed over a police complaint filed by his wife against him, Kaul visited the Smile Dental Clinic, F block Mansarover Garden, in west Delhi with an intent to kill his wife Ritu Vashist, a doctor, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vijay Kumar said.Ms Vashist had filed the complaint in March at the Moti Nagar police station alleging that Kaul had lied to her about his educational qualification at the time of their wedding in 2015. She said she met Kaul through a matrimonial website when Kaul introduced himself as a doctor and said he had done MBBS.She also accused Kaul's family of harassing her for dowry after the marriage. Ms Vashist told the police her father, at the time of her wedding, gave gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh to her in-laws as dowry and spent nearly Rs 50 lakh on the wedding. She also alleged that her father-in-law, who lied to her that he was a retired Indian Air Force officer, molested her twice.Ms Vashist said she eventually got to know that her husband, whose real name was Varun Kaul, had several fraud cases filed against him.When Kaul visited his wife on Friday in her clinic, she was not there but he threatened one of her colleagues with a pistol. As the police reached the clinic, Kaul tried to fire at one of the policemen but was overpowered when the bullet got stuck in the pistol.Mr Kumar said Kaul was arrested after a brief gunfight at around 12 pm. He told police he held a BAMS degree and had not pursued MBBS.Kaul is accused of committing a number of frauds by purchasing new luxury cars on bogus demand drafts. He and his father were arrested in September 2008 by the Mumbai Police in connection with cheating cases registered in Hauz Khas and Rohini in Delhi. The accused had also cheated two other women on pretext of marriage.