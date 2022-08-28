Commonwealth Medallist's Husband Dies, Friend Accused Of Murder: Cops

Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag clinched the bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Pooja Sihag's husband was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Haryana's Rohtak late on Saturday, the police said.

According to Rohtak Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar, Ajay Nandal's body was sent for post-mortem.

"Ajay Nandal's body was sent for post-mortem. His father has alleged a drug overdose involving Ajay's friend Ravi. The incident took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya," the DSP said.

On Sunday, in a complaint to the police, Ajay's father accused his son's friend Ravi of being responsible for his death. He alleged that Ravi forcibly overdosed Ajay with drugs in order to kill him.

"Ajay Nandal's father Vijendra Nandal, in a complaint to the police, accused Ravi of providing drugs to Ajay and also overdosing him," the senior police official added.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham started on July 28 and concluded on August 8.

