'Common Heritage': India, Bangladesh Discuss Reducing Border Killings

Border killings on the India-Bangladesh border has been a contentious issue for both countries. Worried about its impact, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are taking a number of steps to ensure that killings on the border at the hands of both forces are reduced.

The issue was also discussed during the 53rd Director General Level Coordination Conference between BSF and BGB, which concluded in New Delhi today.

"The BSF does not discriminate among criminals. When such an incident happens, it is done as a last resort when the life of a BSF personnel, who is on duty, is threatened," acting BSF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen said while addressing a press conference at the end of the four-day meet.

BGB DG Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan said the issue was a "matter of great concern" for them and the number of killings will be reduced if the two sides work together.

"BSF believes in the use of non-lethal weapons and this has been our policy. This has been made mandatory and it is followed rigorously. However, when we find that force used by BSF personnel was more than necessary, legal action is taken against them," Mr Thaosen said, adding that all efforts are being made to sensitise and train the officers on the ground to prevent such incidents

Maj Gen Hasan said illegal migration from both sides has been an issue as the two countries share a common culture and heritage and local residents have friends and relatives residing on either side of the border.

A BSF statement said the two sides agreed to intensify public awareness programmes, sharing of real-time information and making all-out efforts to bring criminals to justice.

The two sides also agreed to pursue and share real-time information and interrogation reports of traffickers and said they would remain extra vigilant to curb trans-border crimes like smuggling of drugs, contraband items, gold and fake Indian currency notes in order to make the India-Bangladesh border crime-free, the statement added.

