Appear Or Face Warrant: Maharashtra Government Commission To Mumbai Ex-Top Cop

Param Bir Singh appeared before the Mumbai police's crime branch on Thursday.

A single-member commission, set up by the Maharashtra government to probe corruption allegations against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Thursday directed IPS officer Param Bir Singh to appear before it.

If he did not remain present, Param Bir Singh would face execution of the bailable warrant issued against him earlier, said the Justice KU Chandiwal commission.

The former Mumbai police commissioner, declared missing by a court, appeared before the Mumbai police's crime branch on Thursday to record statement in an extortion case registered against him.

The judicial commission asked Param Bir Singh's lawyer Anukul Seth when Singh would appear before it.

Advocate Seth said he would take instructions, but did not inform that Param Bir Singh had arrived in Mumbai.

Param Bir Singh had in March this year levelled allegations of corruption and misuse of official position against Anil Deshmukh after he was shunted from the post of the Mumbai police commissioner in the aftermath of Antilia bomb scare incident.

He accused Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai, a charge which the NCP leader denied.

The inquiry commission looking into these allegations had directed Singh to appear to record his statement, but the IPS officer, who was virtually incommunicado since May, did not turn up.

The panel had also imposed costs on Singh for non-appearance and even proceeded to issue a bailable warrant of Rs 50,000.

"The bailable warrant is still in force. Ensure the presence of Param Bir Singh before the commission or the police will be directed to execute the warrant," Justice Chandiwal said on Thursday.

"It will be a ridiculous situation if the bailable warrant issued against him is executed," Justice Chandiwal added.

Seth will have to inform the panel on Friday when Singh would appear before it.