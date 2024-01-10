'Commendable': Ram Mandir Chief Priest On Liquor Shops' Ban In Ayodhya

Acharya Satyendra Das came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Backing Uttar Pradesh Government's move of banning liquor and meat shops in Ayodhya, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das Maharaj said that the decision taken by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath is really commendable.

Terming the inauguration of Ram Mandir as a 'historic day', Ram Mandir Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Maharaj said "The momentous occasion should be celebrated like a festival and hence all alcohol shops should remain closed on the auspicious day and schools should be shut for the particular day".

"The day of the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22 will be a historic day when Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the temple and all devotees will grant prayers to Lord Ram," he added.

Acharya Satyendra Das came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling the inauguration of Ram Janmabhoomi temple a "gimmick".

"She herself does drama all the time, she is a sanatan virodhi and that is why she is calling the Pran Prathishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir, a "gimmick". Her statement is condemnable," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, sparked row with her remarks against the inauguration of Ram Mandir. Mamata Banerjee in a public address, called the inauguration of Ram Mandir as a "gimmick" before the elections.

"I believe in a festival which takes everyone together, talks about everyone. Do whatever you want, you are doing a gimmick before the elections, do it, I have no problem but disregarding people of other communities is not right. I will never allow discrimination between Hindus and Muslims as long as I live," said Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP state chief took a swipe at the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and claimed that despite receiving the invite, she won't attent the event.

"There is a lot of emotion and sentiment riding on the opening of the Ram Temple. The issue has been an emotional one for Hindus over decades. It is a matter of joy that the temple is finally nearing completion and is set to be thrown open to devotees on January 22.



She (CM Mamata) has been invited to the consecration ceremony and she should accept it," he said.

"She is politicising the issue. If she can go to Red Road (in Kolkata) for special Eid prayers or the Vatican for the ceremony to bestow on Mother Teresa, why is she being allergic to Lord Ram? She is anti-Hindu which is why she will not accept the invite for visiting the Ram Temple for the consecration ceremony." he added.

